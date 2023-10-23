Frost Advisory in Effect for Saucon Valley Area

If you have tender plants and flowers unprotected outside, you may want to cover them or bring them inside, due to the threat of frost overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

If you have tender plants and flowers unprotected outside, you may want to cover them or bring them inside, due to the threat of frost overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from 2 to 9 a.m. Tuesday for Northampton, Lehigh and upper Bucks counties along with other parts of eastern Pennsylvania.

According to the advisory statement, temperatures are expected to drop to around 35 degrees overnight, which could result in frost that “could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.”

Following Tuesday’s chilly start, temperatures are expected to rebound quickly, with highs in the mid 60s and abundant sunshine expected later in the day.

Temperatures should continue to rise throughout the week, with above average highs in the mid to upper 70s expected by the end of the week.

Local communities such as Coopersburg, Upper Saucon Township, Fountain Hill and Bethlehem will be holding Trick-or-Treat night on Friday, and currently the forecast for it is looking spook-tacular.

Temperatures should be in the 60s during the early evening hours when Trick-or-Treat is held, which means little ghouls and goblins likely won’t need to bundle up before they head out.

The next chance of rain isn’t until Sunday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast for the Lehigh Valley.