Hellertown Man Charged With Assault

Hellertown Police Tuesday announced charges against a borough man in a case involving an alleged domestic assault.

According to a department news release, officers charged 43-year-old Raheen Shauntae Byrd after they responded to his home in the first block of Hess Avenue on the evening of Oct. 4, 2023.

“Upon arrival police heard yelling and screaming coming from inside (the) residence,” the release said.

Police said that all parties were then “separated for safety and investigation purposes.”

According to an affidavit of probable cause included in a criminal complaint filed against Byrd in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, the department’s investigation included an interview with Byrd’s alleged victim, who told police he allegedly “punched her below the throat…with a closed fist one time, leaving a red welt.”

The investigating officer then spoke with Byrd, who “explained that he did hit (the alleged victim),” the affidavit said.

Byrd is charged with simple assault (Misdemeanor 2) and harassment (Misdemeanor 3), and following his arrest was arraigned at the Northampton County Prison, the news release said.

According to Byrd’s court docket, following his arraignment before District Judge Alicia Rose Zito he was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

The docket listed an Oct. 20 scheduled preliminary hearing before Zito, but it was unclear if that was held.

The docket did not list an attorney for Byrd.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court records.