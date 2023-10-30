Letter: Lower Saucon Voters Deserved to Hear from Candidates at Forum

Pastor Phil Spohn says a forum featuring all six Lower Saucon Township Council candidates was planned, but plans for it fell apart when invitations to two Republican incumbents running for re-election were ignored. Spohn is pastor of Christ Lutheran Hellertown and a Lower Saucon Township resident.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Dear Lower Saucon Community,

I have been the Pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown for 28 years. In that period, I have hosted numerous candidates running for political office. Both Susan Wild and her first opponent, Marty Nothstein, agreed to a “town hall” meeting. Charlie Dent also appeared the last time he was running for Congress for a Sunday Morning “town hall” forum. I felt very good about presenting prospective candidates to our community. An informed electorate is essential for democracy.

Saucon Source and Christ Lutheran Church were going to sponsor a Lower Saucon Township Candidate Forum. Not a debate. The Republican candidates are Sandra Yerger, Mark Inglis and Susan Blair. The Democratic candidates are Priscilla deLeon, Victoria Opthof-Cordaro and Laura Ray.

Over the course of the last four weeks, I tried unsuccessfully to host this forum scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2. It would be an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves, answer prepared questions that Saucon Source and Christ Lutheran would have provided, and then take questions from the audience. I estimated the forum would last an hour-and-a-half, and I was willing to work with both the Republican and Democratic candidates to find the date that suited everyone best.

I invited all six candidates, through a variety of means. I have yet to hear from any of the Republican candidates. I will give Susan Blair the benefit of the doubt, for she conversed with Josh, at Saucon Source, and told him that that date was not good for her.

I commend the three Democratic candidates who were willing to move their schedules around to accommodate not only Nov. 2, but any date that suited the three Republican candidates.

We need civil, face-to-face, open discussions with candidates who want to represent us. Not showing up and not even corresponding with me is behavior I feel lacks integrity. Please save my time and just let me know you don’t want to participate.

I hope that Lower Saucon residents, as I have been for 23 years, are aware of their choices on Nov. 7.

Phil Spohn

