Claire L. (Kichline) Moran, 94, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Claire L. (Kichline) Moran (1929 – 2023)

Claire L. (Kichline) Moran, 94, formerly of Hellertown, died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at Phoebe-Allentown Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Fred E. Moran, who died on Nov. 19, 1999. Claire was born in Hellertown on May 1, 1929 to the late Asher S. and Katie I. (Welker) Kichline. She was an accounts receivable clerk for 15 years at the former Globe-Times, Bethlehem. Claire was a faithful member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, where she sang on its choir, was a member of the altar guild and was active in the Bible study. She was also a member of the Hellertown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Claire enjoyed being with her sons and their families, playing the piano, bowling, playing cards and socializing at the Hellertown Pool.

SURVIVORS

Claire was most proud of her sons: Mark A. (Crystal) Moran of Columbia, Md., David S. (Susan) Moran of West Milford, N.J., Thomas J. (Laura Rohrbaugh) Moran of Wilmington, Del.; and grandchildren: Charles, David, Lauren, Joshua, Jenna, Asher and Liam. She was predeceased by her sister: Jean K. Williams, in 1984.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation period from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 12 p.m. at First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown. The interment will be at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Claire’s name may be made to First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055 or Phoebe Home, 1925 Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.