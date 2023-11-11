Woman Conned by Craft Fair ‘Coordinator,’ Police Say

An upper Bucks County woman was conned out of approximately $175 by someone on Facebook who she believed was an event coordinator for a craft fair, state police at Dublin said Saturday.

An upper Bucks County woman was recently conned out of approximately $175 by someone on Facebook who she believed was an event coordinator for a craft fair, state police at Dublin said Saturday.

According to police, the Milford Township resident corresponded via Facebook Messenger with the crafty crook, who told her “they had vendor spots available at the West End Fire House craft fair event.”

When the woman was instructed to send money via PayPal to “hold a seat,” police said she did so, only to find out later that she had been the victim of a scam.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

According to a Facebook event page, the West End Fire Company in Quakertown is hosting a Holiday Craft Fair on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.