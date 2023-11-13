Police Probe Polk Valley Park Vehicle Break-ins

Lower Saucon Township Police are once again investigating vehicle break-ins at Polk Valley Park, where similar incidents have occurred in the past.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Monday, police said that two vehicles were broken into at the park on Saturday afternoon.

“One vehicle, which was unlocked, was entered and a purse was removed that contained identification, credit cards and cash sometime between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.,” police said.

They said a second vehicle was entered sometime between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. In that case, a window was smashed before a purse containing identification and credit cards was removed.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area on Saturday is being asked to submit a tip via Crimewatch or to contact Detective Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or em****@lo*****************.org.

Police reminded residents and others to ensure that valuables are not “visible in their vehicles at any time.”

“Secure valuable items out of sight or leave them at home,” they added.

Polk Valley Park is located on Polk Valley Road near the Saucon Valley School District campus and is home to a dog park, a playground, athletic fields, a pavilion, trails and other amenities.