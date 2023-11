Local residents enjoyed fall, food and fun times at Autumnfest at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic church in Hellertown over the weekend.

The two-day, family-oriented event featured a bake sale, vendors, raffles, visits with Santa, face painting, children’s activities and an array of lunch items for sale.

Photos by Chris Christian