Veterans’ Service Honored at Hellertown Ceremony: Photos

Hellertonians and others attended the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397’s Veterans Day ceremony in the borough’s Union Cemetery Saturday morning. The ceremony was an opportunity to say “thank you” to local veterans as well as to remember the service and sacrifices endured by all members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Speakers included Legion Commander Eric Medei, Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman and Hellertown Borough Council member Liz Thompson, who is a U.S. Marine and Iraq War veteran.

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus performed patriotic music at the ceremony, which also featured placement of a wreath at the veterans memorial near the cemetery entrance.

For more information about the Hellertown American Legion and how they support local veterans, visit their website at HellertownLegion.org.

Photos by Chris Christian