Richard J. Hacker, 73, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Richard J. Hacker, 73, of Hellertown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at the VNA’s St. Luke’s Brian D. Perin Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Richard J. Hacker (1950 – 2023)

Richard J. Hacker, 73, of Hellertown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at the VNA’s St. Luke’s Brian D. Perin Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of M. Dawn (Martin) Hacker. Richard was born in Hellertown on March 4, 1950 to the late Julius and Marie Hacker. Dick was a Sheet Metal Worker for Local 19 for 40 years until his retirement. Richard also was a bus driver at the Saucon Valley School District. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, where he served on its consistory, was a member of the Tuesday Work Group and was on the Dart Baseball Team. He was a life member of the former Beethoven Waldheim and Dewey Fire Company. Dick truly enjoyed fishing and hunting.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 40 years, Dick is also survived by his daughters: Kelly M. Emmen of Reeders, Jill L. (John) Long of Downingtown. He was predeceased by sisters: Doris, Marie.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 12 p.m. A funeral repast will be held at the New Fellowship Hall at the church immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard’s name may be made to First UCC and/or the American Cancer Society.