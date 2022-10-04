Police Investigating Recent Car Break-ins at Park

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you are a visitor to Lower Saucon Township’s Polk Valley Park, police are urging you to remove any valuables from inside your vehicle when parking your car there, as a result of an ongoing investigation into recent thefts from vehicles that have occurred in the park.

On Tuesday, police said the thefts happened Friday, Sept. 9 in the upper parking area.

Police said that in both cases a car window was smashed in order to gain access to a purse.

“One of the purses was recovered in the area,” a Lower Saucon Township Police Department Crimewatch post about the case noted.

Police shared a photo of a suspect in the car break-ins, who they said later tried to use a credit card stolen from one of the cars at the Walmart SuperCenter in Phillipsburg, N.J.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to submit a tip through our the LSTPD’s tip line or contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722.

Police also urged anyone who observes anything suspicious in the park to contact them immediately.

Polk Valley Park is located just south of Hellertown, near the Saucon Valley School District campus.

It is home to several playing fields, walking paths, a popular dog park, a pavilion, a playground and other amenities that make it a year-round destination for residents.

The park has been a target for would-be thieves in the past, including in March 2020, when police said multiple vehicles there were burgled.