Business Community Opinion

Former Auto Parts Store on Rt. 309: What Should Go There?

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
WSGT

On the northern edge of Quakertown sits a vacant former auto parts store in a prime location at Rt. 309 and W. Pumping Station Road in Richland Township. What do you think should go there?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

On the northern edge of Quakertown sits a vacant former auto parts store in a prime location at Rt. 309 and W. Pumping Station Road in Richland Township. What do you think should go there?

The National Auto store that last occupied the site closed years ago. Meanwhile, the retail-dominated area surrounding it appears to be booming, with stores such as Target, Wawa, Chik-fil-A, Aldi, Staples, BJ’s and Best Buy located just across the street. Further south along the Rt. 309 commercial corridor in Quakertown are dozens more stores, including Walmart, Lowe’s, Ollie’s and Giant.

According to a listing for the property on the MSC commercial real estate website, 625 N. West End Blvd. is a 4-acre development site that is currently for sale for an undisclosed price.

A listing brochure for the property notes that it is zoned PC (Planned Commercial), is located at a signalized intersection and has existing curb cuts on Rt. 309 and Pumping Station Road.

The brochure lists a per-vehicle daily traffic count of 34,370 along Rt. 309 alone and highlights an estimated median household income of more than $113,000 within a 5-mile radius of the site.

In addition to the 1-story building that housed National Auto, there is also a single-family residence on the property, according to a site plan included in the brochure.

Tell us what business you think would be a great addition to the area if it opened at this location in upper Bucks County.

WSGT

According to online data shared in a real estate listing for the property, more than 30,000 vehicles per day pass by the former National Auto store at Rt. 309 and W. Pumping Station Road in Richland Township, Bucks County. Many other businesses are located within a mile or so of the property, which is at the northern end of the Rt. 309 commercial corridor in Quakertown. What kind of business would you like to see open there?

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment