Former Auto Parts Store on Rt. 309: What Should Go There?

On the northern edge of Quakertown sits a vacant former auto parts store in a prime location at Rt. 309 and W. Pumping Station Road in Richland Township. What do you think should go there?

The National Auto store that last occupied the site closed years ago. Meanwhile, the retail-dominated area surrounding it appears to be booming, with stores such as Target, Wawa, Chik-fil-A, Aldi, Staples, BJ’s and Best Buy located just across the street. Further south along the Rt. 309 commercial corridor in Quakertown are dozens more stores, including Walmart, Lowe’s, Ollie’s and Giant.

According to a listing for the property on the MSC commercial real estate website, 625 N. West End Blvd. is a 4-acre development site that is currently for sale for an undisclosed price.

A listing brochure for the property notes that it is zoned PC (Planned Commercial), is located at a signalized intersection and has existing curb cuts on Rt. 309 and Pumping Station Road.

The brochure lists a per-vehicle daily traffic count of 34,370 along Rt. 309 alone and highlights an estimated median household income of more than $113,000 within a 5-mile radius of the site.

In addition to the 1-story building that housed National Auto, there is also a single-family residence on the property, according to a site plan included in the brochure.

Tell us what business you think would be a great addition to the area if it opened at this location in upper Bucks County.