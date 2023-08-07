When is the Quakertown Chik-fil-A Reopening?

For local fans of Chik-fil-A, it’s been a long summer without the ability to purchase food from the well-known chain’s location in Richland Township near Quakertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

For local fans of Chik-fil-A, it’s been a long summer without the ability to purchase food from the well-known chain’s location in Richland Township near Quakertown.

That’s about to change, however.

The store on Rt. 309 has undergone extensive renovations since closing in early May and will reopen to the public this Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post.

The renovated Chik-fil-A will be larger and will house “double the equipment…(to allow for) more opportunities to more efficiently serve our Quakertown guests,” the company said in May.

The Quakertown Chik-fil-A is located next to Wawa in the Richland Marketplace shopping center. Its address is 602 N. West End Blvd., Quakertown, and its regular hours are Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All Chik-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sunday.

There are a handful of other Chik-fil-A locations in the Lehigh Valley area, including stores in Lower Nazareth Township (Easton) and at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall.