When is the Quakertown Chik-fil-A Reopening?

12 hours ago
by Josh Popichak
Chik-fil-A

For local fans of Chik-fil-A, it’s been a long summer without the ability to purchase food from the well-known chain’s location in Richland Township near Quakertown.

After a closure of nearly three months, the Quakertown Chik-fil-A on Rt. 309 in Richland Township will reopen this Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 a.m. The renovated restaurant will feature a second drive-thru lane and an expanded kitchen to accommodate more customers.

That’s about to change, however.

The store on Rt. 309 has undergone extensive renovations since closing in early May and will reopen to the public this Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post.

The renovated Chik-fil-A will be larger and will house “double the equipment…(to allow for) more opportunities to more efficiently serve our Quakertown guests,” the company said in May.

The Quakertown Chik-fil-A is located next to Wawa in the Richland Marketplace shopping center. Its address is 602 N. West End Blvd., Quakertown, and its regular hours are Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All Chik-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sunday.

There are a handful of other Chik-fil-A locations in the Lehigh Valley area, including stores in Lower Nazareth Township (Easton) and at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall.

A peek inside the newly-renovated Chik-fil-A restaurant revealed that it will feature a wraparound electronic menu board above the counter area. The business closed for renovations on May 10 and will reopen on Aug. 10.

The Quakertown Chik-fil-A is located in the Richland Marketplace shopping center at Rt. 309 (North West End Boulevard) and Pumping Station Road in Richland Township. Other businesses in the shopping center include Wawa, Aldi, Target, BJ’s, Best Buy, Red Robin and PetSmart.

