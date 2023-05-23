Why is the Quakertown Chik-fil-A Closed?

You may have recently noticed that the Quakertown Chik-fil-A located on Rt. 309 in Richland Township is closed–and not just on Sundays.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

You may have recently noticed that the Quakertown Chik-fil-A located on Rt. 309 in Richland Township is closed–and not just on Sundays. The franchise known for its chicken sandwiches, Polynesian sauce and tradition of closing on Sundays in accordance with its owners’ Christian beliefs is surrounded by chainlink fencing and construction equipment.

Local fans of the brand’s outpost in upper Bucks County need not fret, however.

The Chik-fil-A at 602 N. West End Blvd., Quakertown, is only temporarily closed as part of a major remodeling effort that began May 11.

The Quakertown Chik-fil-A is providing regular updates about the renovations on the store’s Facebook page, where a recent post mentions the new kitchen the restaurant will have.

According to that post, it “will house greater space, double the equipment and (allow for) more opportunities to more efficiently serve our Quakertown guests.”

Followers were also asked what meal they plan to enjoy first once the Quakertown Chik-fil-A reopens, with at least 30 people commenting on their plans as of Tuesday.

Chicken nuggets had received the most love in the comments, along with waffle fries, frosted lemonade and Chik-fil-A sauce.

Chik-fil-A’s owners plans to reopen the fully remodeled Quakertown location sometime “later this summer,” according to another post on the Facebook page.

To help Facebook followers track the project’s progress, the page is using the hashtag #BringBacktheChikin, which incorporates its signature spelling of its most beloved menu item.