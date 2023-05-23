Nancy T. Luckenbach, 68, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Nancy T. Luckenbach, 68, formerly of Hellertown, died Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Allentown Campus. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Nancy T. Luckenbach (1954 – 2023)

Nancy T. Luckenbach, 68, formerly of Hellertown, died Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Allentown Campus. Nancy was born in Fountain Hill on Sept. 26, 1954 to the late John D. and Frances E. (Mish) DelRe.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her son: Matthew J. of Bethlehem; stepchildren: Bobby of Bath and Crystal of Bangor; brother: David A. (Tammy L.) DelRe of Hellertown; grandchildren: Chase T., Chloe S. and Meyer J.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 7 p.m. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray costs related to her expenses.