Plans for ‘Reinhard’s Park’ Include Gazebo, Native Plant Garden, Ballfield Improvements

There’s a small park in the center of Hellertown that will soon have a more park-like atmosphere.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

There’s a small park in the center of Hellertown that will soon have a more park-like atmosphere.

Previously known to many as the Reinhard field, Reinhard’s park is the green space next to the borough’s new maintenance building, which is located on the site of the former Reinhard School.

The school–which was demolished nearly a decade ago–stood along Northampton Street, with recreation space to its south and east.

The eastern part of the parcel is where a ballfield is still located and where the new park will be developed.

Borough manager Cathy Hartranft said improvements to the ballfield are part of the plans for the space.

Also planned are a new passive recreation area that will include a gazebo, a native plant garden, a natural buffer area featuring native vegetation, crosswalks and ADA improvements.

Money to pay for the improvements is coming from grants the borough has received, including a $100,000 Monroe Local Share Account (LSA) gaming grant, a $100,000 Northampton/Lehigh LSA gaming grant, a $75,000 Northampton County Livable Landscape grant and a $15,000 Grow NorCo award, Hartranft said.

The Livable Landscape award was announced by county executive Lamont McClure and the Northampton County Division of Parks & Recreation along with 11 other grants totaling more than $1 million.

“The best way to fight nonstop warehouse proliferation is to preserve and protect our open space. The Northampton County Livable Landscapes Program does just that,” McClure said in a news release about the program. “It supports our municipalities and nonprofit organizations to protect the County’s important natural features and provide outdoor recreation for future generations.”