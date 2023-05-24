Obituaries Sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home

Rosemarie (Siegfried) Horvath, 65, of Easton (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Rosemarie (Siegfried) Horvath, 65, of Easton, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Rosemarie (Siegfried) Horvath (1958 – 2023)

Rosemarie (Siegfried) Horvath, 65, of Easton, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill.Horvath Obit She was the wife of the late Steven “Pete” R. Horvath. Rosemarie was born in Easton on Jan. 4, 1958 to the late Carl and Rose (Searfoss) Siegfried. She was a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.  

SURVIVORS

Rosemarie is survived by her daughter: Bobbi Jo (Wayne Sandt) Siegfried of Northampton; grandchildren: Samatha, Mark, Kimberly, Briella and Dalton Vosburg; and great-grandchildren: Liam and Scarlett. She was predeceased by brothers: Carl, James and Steven; and sister: Charlotte Krock.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

