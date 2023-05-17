Hellertown Public Works Building Dedicated

A state-of-the-art maintenance building constructed to serve as headquarters for Hellertown borough’s public works department was dedicated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday.

The public event held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. capped a process that began nearly five years ago, when plans for the building were first discussed. Ground for it was broken in September 2021.

Two recently-retired sanitation workers–Robert Ruch and Jack Hill–were also honored during the event, which included refreshments and remarks by state and local elected officials.

Borough police and fire department vehicles were displayed outside the building, which is located at 315 Northampton Street on the site of the former Reinhard School.

Photos by Chris Christian (except where noted)