Hellertown Public Works Building Dedicated

A state-of-the-art maintenance building constructed to serve as headquarters for Hellertown borough’s public works department was dedicated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday.
A new maintenance building which serves as headquarters for the Hellertown Public Works Department was dedicated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday. Constructed on the site of the former Reinhard School at Northampton Street and Magnolia Road, the building houses many of the department’s vehicles, its equipment and offices. Borough police and other vehicles were displayed outside the building. (Photo by Josh Popichak)
The public event held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. capped a process that began nearly five years ago, when plans for the building were first discussed. Ground for it was broken in September 2021.
Two recently-retired sanitation workers–Robert Ruch and Jack Hill–were also honored during the event, which included refreshments and remarks by state and local elected officials.
Borough police and fire department vehicles were displayed outside the building, which is located at 315 Northampton Street on the site of the former Reinhard School.
Photos by Chris Christian (except where noted)
Borough staff and elected officials prepare to cut the ribbon on Hellertown’s new maintenance building.
Borough public works staff including public works director Barry Yonney (in red) celebrate the official opening of their new building Monday. Pictured at right is Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, who was a strong advocate for the building’s construction.
Hellertown Public Works Director Barry Yonney cuts a cake that was served at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. In addition to dedicating the new maintenance building, two long-time public works employees–Robert Ruch and Jack Hill–were honored for their service to the borough during the event.
State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) speaks during Monday’s dedication of the new maintenance building.
State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) presents a certificate recognizing the building’s dedication to Mayor David Heintzelman.
Borough sanitation worker Jack Hill, who recently retired from the Hellertown Public Works Department, is presented with a certificate of recogntion by Mayor David Heintzelman. Looking on, from left, are Hellertown Borough Council President Tom Rieger, Public Works Director Barry Yonney and Borough Manager Cathy Hartranft.
Retired sanitation worker for the Borough of Hellertown Robert Ruch was recognized for his 48 years of service to the borough during the ceremony. Borough Council President Tom Rieger, standing at lectern, congratulated Ruch on no longer having to wake up early, pick up trash during snowstorms and make other sacrifices that come with the job. Pictured from left are Public Works Director Barry Yonney, Ruch, State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136), Borough Manager Cathy Hartranft, Rieger and Mayor David Heintzelman.
State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) chats with Borough Manager Cathy Hartranft and Dr. Linda Marcincin during Monday’s ribbon-cutting. Marcincin is board president of the Saucon Valley Community Center, which is adjacent to the new building.
Ribbon-cutting attendees including former borough public works director Tom Henshaw chat at the event.
Attendees at the event mingle inside the new maintenance building. (Credit: Josh Popichak)
Hellertown Borough Council President Tom Rieger manages the A/V system during the event. At its conclusion, Hellertown Borough Council members held their regular bimonthly business meeting inside the new building.
Borough staff and elected officials cut the ribbon to officially open the new building.
Retired borough sanitation worker Robert Ruch smiles as he is recognized for his service to the Hellertown community by Mayor David Heintzelman.
