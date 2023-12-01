Dennis Craig Vogel, 71, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dennis Craig Vogel, 71, of Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Dennis Craig Vogel (1952 – 2023)

Dennis Craig Vogel, 71, of Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown. He was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 4, 1952 to the late Mae Vogel Falco. Dennis was a graduate of Saucon Valley High School. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. Dennis was a dedicated Phillies and Eagles fan.

SURVIVORS

Dennis is survived by sister: Shirley (Bob) Seils of Bergen, N.Y., and many cousins and friends.

SERVICES

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.