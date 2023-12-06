Floor Cleaning Business Relocating to Hellertown

The Hellertown business community will soon gain another member following the recent sale of a vacant commercial property on Front Street in the borough.

Bob and Nate Conrad, father-and-son owners of Bob’s Valley Wide Carpet Care, recently purchased the roughly 3,000 square-foot property at 136 Front Street and plan to move their floor-care business headquarters there by the start of the new year, a news release from Lehigh Financial Group announced Tuesday.

“Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged the financing so that the father-and-son team could purchase the property and make the necessary renovations to it,” it said.

The purchase price for the property was not disclosed.

According to the news release, Bob’s Valley Wide Carpet Care began as a home-based business in 1989.

About 10 years ago, Nate Conrad joined the business, which previously operated from a 1,200 square-foot building in an industrial park off Rt. 512 near Bethlehem.

“As our business continues to grow, we have been looking to expand and this property is perfect,” Nate said, noting that the new location will double the business’s office and storage space.

He also expressed enthusiasm for the presence in the community the new location will facilitate, along with the opportunity for Bob’s to offer some walk-in services such as rug drop-offs.

The Conrads plan to make minor renovations to a second-floor apartment in the building and find a new tenant for it, the release noted.

“Bob’s Valley Wide uses an environmentally friendly cleaning method that significantly reduces water and energy consumption while delivering superior results,” the release said.

“Small business services include residential and commercial carpet cleaning and carpet repair,” it added. “(Bob’s Valley Wide Carpet Care) also revitalizes and cleans vinyl composition tile (VCT), tile, stone, hardwood, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and laminate/vinyl plank floors.”

According to the release, Nate said “working with Barber…was exceptional,” and Barber said he “is excited for the Conrads and is confident they and their customers will benefit from the purchase and the move.”

In addition to Barber, the Conrads worked with buyers’ agent Mylissa Battoni of House & Land Real Estate in Hellertown, who alerted them to the property. The release said that Lucy Lennon of Morganelli Properties in Bethlehem was the agent for the seller. WoodStone Settlement Services LLC in Hellertown was the title company and the loan is funded by First Commonwealth FCU.