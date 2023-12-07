Jersey Mike’s to Open Store in Saucon Valley

Hungry for a hoagie? If it’s a Jersey Mike’s sub you’re craving, you’ll probably be excited that the popular chain will soon open its first location in the Saucon Valley.

Channel 69 News reported Thursday that a Jersey Mike’s franchisee plans to open a store in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center on Rt. 412 in Lower Saucon Township in early February.

The space that will house the eatery was previously home to a Subway sandwich shop and will be one of several the franchisee operates in east central Pennsylvania, the TV news station reported.

The Lower Saucon Subway closed in the summer of 2022, with plans announced to reopen the store at the Topstar Exxon station on Main Street in Hellertown sometime in the future.

Other businesses located in the Creekside Marketplace include Giant, Dollar Tree, Feasta Pizza, China Moon, the UPS Store, Unrivaled Nutrition + Training, Holiday Hair, LA Nails and a wine and spirits store operated by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Jersey Mike’s has nearby locations in Quakertown, Lower Nazareth Township, Whitehall and Trexlertown.

Founded in 1956 in Point Pleasant, N.J., Jersey Mike’s today has more than 2,000 locations.

On its menu are a variety of hot and cold hoagies, along with sides, drinks, desserts and catering options. Kid’s meals and gift cards are also available for purchase, according to the Jersey Mike’s website.

