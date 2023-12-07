Business Community Family

Jersey Mike’s to Open Store in Saucon Valley

25 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Subway Relocating Hellertown Lower Saucon

Hungry for a hoagie? If it’s a Jersey Mike’s sub you’re craving, you’ll probably be excited that the popular chain will soon open its first location in the Saucon Valley.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins
Subway Relocating Hellertown Lower Saucon

A space that previously housed a Subway in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center in Lower Saucon Township will soon be home to Jersey Mike’s. According to a story published by WFMZ, the sub shop is expected to open in early 2024. (FILE PHOTO)

Hungry for a hoagie? If it’s a Jersey Mike’s sub you’re craving, you’ll probably be excited that the popular chain will soon open its first location in the Saucon Valley.

Channel 69 News reported Thursday that a Jersey Mike’s franchisee plans to open a store in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center on Rt. 412 in Lower Saucon Township in early February.

The space that will house the eatery was previously home to a Subway sandwich shop and will be one of several the franchisee operates in east central Pennsylvania, the TV news station reported.

The Lower Saucon Subway closed in the summer of 2022, with plans announced to reopen the store at the Topstar Exxon station on Main Street in Hellertown sometime in the future.

Other businesses located in the Creekside Marketplace include Giant, Dollar Tree, Feasta Pizza, China Moon, the UPS Store, Unrivaled Nutrition + Training, Holiday Hair, LA Nails and a wine and spirits store operated by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Jersey Mike’s has nearby locations in Quakertown, Lower Nazareth Township, Whitehall and Trexlertown.

Founded in 1956 in Point Pleasant, N.J., Jersey Mike’s today has more than 2,000 locations.

On its menu are a variety of hot and cold hoagies, along with sides, drinks, desserts and catering options. Kid’s meals and gift cards are also available for purchase, according to the Jersey Mike’s website.

Related: Wawa Opening Near Hellertown Has Opening Date

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment