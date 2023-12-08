Local Staffing Company Celebrates 30th Anniversary

A local, women-owned company that has helped thousands of area residents find employment while ensuring that businesses have the talent to meet their needs is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Headquartered in Emmaus, HTSS Inc. was founded in 1993 by Saucon Valley resident Pat Howells as a full-service staffing company with a commitment to providing clients with the best in customized staffing solutions.

“The HTSS team attributes the company’s long-term success to a deep commitment to service and unwavering dedication to ethical values,” a news release about the milestone anniversary said. “With a heart for service, the HTSS team has tirelessly worked to uphold honesty, fairness and ethical standards within the company and the communities it serves.”

A 1968 Bethlehem Business School graduate, Howells left a career in the corporate world to start HTSS, which has grown to become a leading provider of professional recruitment services to companies nationwide. Today, the business serves a diverse network of clients in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

HTSS Inc. is proud to be certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the International Association of Women (IAW) and the Small Business Association (SBA) as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB).

“Looking ahead, HTSS has ambitious plans for the future,” the news release said. “The company aims to expand its staffing services into new locations across the country, further solidifying its position as a premier recruitment firm. Additionally, HTSS is committed to the growth of its Professional Division, ensuring a diverse range of staffing solutions for clients across industries.”

For more information about HTSS Inc., including information about current opportunities, visit HTSS-inc.com.