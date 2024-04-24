Bethlehem Library Patrons Can Access ParentTV Videos, Courses

The Bethlehem Area Public Library has announced that access to free online parenting videos and courses is now available to patrons through its website.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Bethlehem Area Public Library has announced that access to free online parenting videos and courses is now available to patrons through its website. The service is powered by ParentTV, a leading provider of educational resources for parents which has developed the content in partnership with leading psychologists, pediatricians, mental health specialists, nutritionists, therapists and educators.

ParentTV makes it possible for parents and caregivers to access thousands of on-demand parenting videos and courses across a wide range of topics, including pregnancy, childhood, mental health, sleep, nutrition, technology, behavioral development and play. Most videos are under 10 minutes in length and can be viewed on a computer, tablet or smartphone. In addition to English, videos are also available in Spanish, Arabic, Cantonese, Mandarin and Hindi.

To access ParentTV content, library patrons need to log in with their library card barcode (and PIN if applicable) via a link on the library’s website.

For more information about programs and services available through the Bethlehem Area Public Library, visit BAPL.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.