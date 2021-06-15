PIZZA POLL: Who Has the Best Pizza in Southern Lehigh?

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Americans eat a lot of pizza, and Lehigh Valley residents are no exception to that rule.

Southern Lehigh* residents have their choice of places to grab a slice or pie–plain or with toppings–with more than a few established restaurants serving delicious pizza in the area.

We’d like to know what your favorite Southern Lehigh pizza restaurant is. Vote in our poll by clicking on the link below. Don’t forget to share this story with a friend if they’re passionate about eating pizza (who isn’t?) and supporting local businesses!

*Southern Lehigh, for purposes of this poll, is defined as the three municipalities that comprise the school district: Upper Saucon Township, Coopersburg borough and Lower Milford Township. Our poll options are brick-and-mortar eateries that specifically focus on serving pizza or have a special menu section devoted to it. Businesses that deliver pizza to Southern Lehigh SD addresses but aren’t physically located in it are not included. Did we miss someplace? You can add a local pizza destination under “Other.”

