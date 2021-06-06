Retail Space in Rt. 309 Shopping Center: What Should Go There?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

As a commercial hub for much of southern Lehigh County, the Coopersburg area is home to dozens of businesses, including food stores, restaurants, gas stations, drugstores, an ice cream shop, hair and nail salons, and various other retailers and service providers.

Many of these businesses are concentrated along the heavily-traveled Rt. 309 corridor, which bisects the borough of Coopersburg from north to south. At the borough’s north end two shopping centers face each other on either side of Rt. 309 at Fairmont Street.

The larger of the two shopping centers is Fairmont Village, which lost its anchor tenant when Weis Markets closed its store there nearly two-and-a-half years ago. That space remains vacant, along with several other storefronts in the strip mall, which is also home to businesses such as AutoZone, Casa Toro Mexican Grill, Eastern Gourmet Chinese restaurant, D&J Sports, Holiday Hair, Herbal Spa Nails, Paradise Tanning and CVS.

Retail space in the shopping center is leased by the James Balliet Property Group, which is part of Keller-Williams Real Estate. In addition to the 50,000 square foot anchor space that previously housed the Weis supermarket, the leasing agents list available storefronts that are 2,000 square feet, 2,400 square feet and 4,000 square feet on their website.

The listing page on the site notes that the shopping center features a “family-oriented tenant mix of national, regional and local Lehigh Valley businesses.”

A color brochure includes photos of the available units as well as the cost per square foot of two of the available spaces, which come with triple net leases.

“We are seeking grocery stores, martial arts, dental office, tax office and restaurants plus many more retail and/or professional concepts!” the site says. “Call for more information!”

The shopping center includes more than 500 parking spaces and is home to 20 stores, according to the brochure.