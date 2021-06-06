Beethoven Waldheim Club Listed for Sale for Nearly $1.5 Million

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A landmark Lower Saucon Township event venue and social club with an organizational history that dates back nearly a century has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million.

The 19-acre Beethoven Waldheim Club property on Waldheim Road south of Hellertown is currently listed for sale for $1,495,000 by DK Kessler Jr. of Realty 365.

A Zillow listing for the wooded property–which includes several historic buildings and a large outdoor pavilion–says it was “last on the market around 1921.”

Northampton County property records show that the property was last sold in December 2017, when it was purchased by the Beethoven Waldheim Holdings Company for $1.

The Beethoven Waldheim Club had closed that May. It reopened in February 2018 with a renovated bar, a new board in place and the promise of a fresh start for the organization that traces its origins to the founding of the Beethoven Maennerchor in 1933.

At the time of its reopening nearly three-and-a-half years ago, newly-elected board members said the club’s former board had shut the facility down without member input, and was removed by a vote that was possible under provisions of the club’s charter.

The real estate listing for the Beethoven Waldheim property says it would “mold itself well to a private estate” or could be used for commercial purposes.

“Used for many years for wedding venues, private parties and a private club, the main structure offers over 10,000 sq ft of potential living space,” the listing states. “You will have your own private pond, gun range, dam, guest house, pavilion and so much more.”

Over the years, the Beethoven Waldheim Club has been the subject of ghost stories as a local landmark that is purported to be haunted. The Morning Call documented some of the legends about it in a June 1995 article, “Leithsville Village Lore Claims Spirits Roam Club, Tavern.”

For more informatinon about the property, see the online real estate listing.