Chinese Food Poll Winner: The Best in Saucon Valley is at…

We recently asked Saucon Source readers to tell us who has the best Chinese food in the Saucon Valley School District (Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township).

More than 250 of you voted in the poll, which included five local eateries.

The winner of our survey, with 61 votes (or nearly 24 percent of the vote), was China Moon. Coming in a close second was No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, which received 53 votes (about 21 percent of the total vote). The other three restaurants to place were New Star, with 49 votes; Tasty Dish Chinese Street Food, with 44 votes; and Oriental Gourmet, with 38 votes. There were also 14 write-in selections for Chinese restaurants in nearby areas.

China Moon is located at 1842 Leithsville Road, Hellertown. It is one of several eateries located in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center, which is anchored by a Giant supermarket.

With nearly 80 reviews on Google, China Moon has an aggregate rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

“Sampled a bunch of dishes with a large group,” commented Local Guide Chris Cole, in his review of China Moon on Google. “Enjoyed everything. Would recommend.”

Another reviewer, Ken Harkins, said the “food is about average, but my food is always ready, and the order is accurate” at China Moon.

China Moon offers delivery via GrubHub and the restaurant’s menu is available online. Orders may also be placed by calling 610-838-3328.

Chef specialties listed on the menu include General Tso’s Chicken, Shredded Hot Spicy Beef, Chicken & Shrimp with Garlic Sauce, Crispy Shrimp and Walnut Shrimp.

China Moon is closed Monday in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Its regular hours, according to Google, are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. Patrons should call to confirm hours.

For more information, visit ChinaMoonHellertown.com.