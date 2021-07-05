State Trooper Cleared in Killing of Williams Township Man

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck announced late last week that the police-involved shooting of a 55-year-old Williams Township man was justified by the fact that the man’s behavior led the officer to believe his life was in imminent danger.

Lehigh Valley Live reported Friday that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Edward J. Shadder on Berger Road on May 23 revealed that Shadder was acting bizarrely both before and after state police arrived, running across the street naked to a neighbor’s home and asking his neighbor to have sex with his (Shadder’s) wife.

Shadder physically and sexually assaulted his wife before the trooper from the Belfast barracks arrived, and when the unnamed trooper tried to subdue him, Shadder resisted and began to choke the officer until his face began to turn red, the news site reported.

