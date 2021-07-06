Police Make DUI Arrests at Williams Township Checkpoint

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem announced the results of their holiday weekend enforcement initiative Tuesday; results which included DUI arrests at a checkpoint that was operated in Williams Township, Northampton County, on Friday, July 2.

In a news release issued by Troop M of the PSP, a spokesman said the checkpoint was located at 2156 South Delaware Drive, which is along Rt. 611 in the village of Raubsville.

Police said they had 79 points of contact with motorists and made two DUI arrests during the checkpoint. They added that two traffic citations were also issued to drivers during it.

Across the entire three-county area served by Troop M, troopers made a total of 38 DUI arrests over the long weekend. That represented an increase from 2019, when the last coordinated Independence Day holiday enforcement effort was undertaken by troopers.

According to the data state police provided, there were 32 DUI arrests made around the Fourth of July holiday in 2019. The initiative was on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In contrast with DUIs, statistics across a number of other enforcement categories tracked by Pennsylvania State Police fell from 2019 to 2021, including:

Crashes: 67 in 2019, 58 in 2021

Alcohol-Related Crashes: 6 in 2019, 3 in 2021

Speeding Citations: 413 in 2019, 250 in 2021

Child Passenger Seat Safety Violations: 34 in 2019, 7 in 2021

Seat Belt Citations: 32 in 2019, 31 in 2021

Fatal Crashes: 1 in 2019, zero in 2021

Troop M patrols Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties in southeastern Pennsylvania.

During the holiday weekend, between July 2 and July 5, troopers utilized their Pennsylvania Agressive Driving Enforcement Education Program (PADEEP), which targets speeders and seat belt/child safety seat infractions; and their Selective Traffic Enforcement Against Drunk Drivers (STEADD) program, which focuses on the apprehension of motorists who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Motorists are reminded there will be increased patrols as part of our continuing effort toward traffic safety throughout this summer season and particularly during the Labor Day weekend,” the news release said. “When you see flashing lights, slow down and steer clear. It is the law.”

Labor Day this year is on Monday, Sept. 6.