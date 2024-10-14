Couple Seriously Hurt in Center Valley Crash: DA’s Office

The Lehigh County District Attorney has released details about a fatal accident that recently occurred in Center Valley, including information about two people who were seriously injured in it.

According to District Attorney Gavin Holihan’s office, 32-year-old Allen Cassaday of Center Valley and his wife were seriously hurt when a motorcycle operated by 34-year-old Jorge Pickett of Bethlehem struck their SUV as Cassaday was turning from Center Valley Parkway into the western entrance to the Promenade Saucon Valley shopping center.

The accident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

Holihan’s office said it determined that “Pickett…went through the steady red light for westbound traffic on Center Valley Parkway and struck the SUV.”

Pickett died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner.

The DA’s office said its investigation determined that Pickett was at fault for the accident.

The news release the office shared with local media outlets on Monday included information about several other fatal crashes that have recently taken place on Lehigh Valley roads, including a crash on Central Boulevard in Bethlehem that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Allentown man Sunday night.

“We are releasing these details to make the public aware of the serious consequences that occur when someone is driving recklessly or speeding,” the office said. “Not only do they put themselves at risk, but they endanger the lives of others not engaging in risky behavior.”