Man, 34, Killed in Center Valley Crash

A 34-year-old Bethlehem man was killed in a two-vehicle collision that happened late Friday afternoon on Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio identified the man as Jorge Pickett and said he died from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the collision.

Buglio said Pickett was operating a motorcycle that struck another vehicle at the intersection of West Saucon Valley Circle and Center Valley Parkway at approximately 5:27 p.m. The intersection is adjacent to the Promenade Saucon Valley shopping center.

Pickett was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, where he was pronounced dead approximately 45 minutes later, Buglio’s news release said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Upper Saucon Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office.