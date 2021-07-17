Who Has the Best Italian Food in Saucon Valley & Southern Lehigh?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you regularly eat out, you probably regularly eat at an Italian restaurant or two. Italian is one of the most popular cuisines in America, and thankfully there’s no shortage of dining options that cater to Italian tastes in the Saucon Valley and Southern Lehigh area.

Please note that for the the purposes of this poll, we have only included restaurants that focus in part or entirely on serving Italian cuisine in addition to (or instead of) pizza. We previously published a pizza poll for the Southern Lehigh area and we will do the same for the Saucon Valley in the future.

The Saucon Valley and Southern Lehigh area is defined for the purposes of this survey as the area that includes these municipalities: Hellertown borough, Lower Saucon Township, Upper Saucon Township, Coopersburg borough and Lower Milford Township.

Only eateries with a physical location in one of those municipalities that are open to the public are eligible to win the survey, however, readers may write in the name of a favorite restaurant from outside the area if they wish, as an “honorable mention.”

Don’t forget that from July 18 to July 24, Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week is being celebrated, which makes it a great time to sample Italian favorites at local eateries as well as other types of cuisine. More than 15 restaurants are participating in the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber event by offering delicious deals.

