The Vibe Nutrition is Latest Addition to Hellertown Food Scene

Loyal patrons of Fuze Nutrition, a fast-casual Nazareth restaurant with a wellness-oriented menu, will be excited to know that a second location has opened in Hellertown under a new name. The Vibe Nutrition opened Jan. 14, and co-owners Mandy Molina and Laura Musselman are eager to share their nutrient-rich menu with area residents.

Located at 650 Main Street in a storefront that previously was home to cafes Off the Trail and The Coffee Shop Co., the restaurant is spacious, and is able to accommodate several tables placed six feet apart each. Social distancing and masks are required upon entering, for the safety of all guests and staff amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vibe shares a menu with Fuze, which Molina and Musselman opened in September 2019.

Contributed photo

“I started this business to share healthy products for digestion with my community,” said Molina. “We wanted our customers to experience a wide range of healthy nutrients in a meal.”

The restaurant features an updated menu every month. The menu features the top nutritional products on the market, with a wide selection of shakes, smoothie bowls, energy drinks and more. Each item contains 24g of protein and 21 essential vitamins and minerals, and does not exceed 250 calories. The shakes and bowls are meal replacements, providing customers with their daily nutrients without excessive caloric intake.

Their combo meals are especially popular. These combos were created as a healthy counterpart to a fast food meal. Instead of a sandwich and soda, the combo offers a green tea with aloe (which boosts metabolism to help you burn 90 calories just by consuming it), and a specially chosen shake with a fat reducer. The combos include the Detox Meal Combo, the Energizing Meal Combo and the fan-favorite Immunity Meal Combo.

Coffee and lattes are also available. The Vibe uses a whey protein blend for their coffee, which contains 15g of protein and just 2g of sugar.

Smoothie bowls are another popular choice. The Vibe’s smoothie bowls are shakes made into an ice cream-esque consistency, with lots of delicious toppings available.

The Vibe Nutrition also offers a customer loyalty card. Receive a card punch every time you purchase a drink over $5. After 10 punches, you’ll get a drink at half price.

Need a job? The Vibe is currently hiring wellness coaches for their team.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. They are closed on Sundays.

They can be found on both Instagram and Facebook under @thevibe.hellertown. More information can also be found at TheVibeNutrition.com or by calling 484-851-3334.