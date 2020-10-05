New Eatery Debuts Food at Wine Pairing in Lower Saucon (Photos)

A new eatery that will soon be opening in Hellertown in place of the former Mystical Treatsss cafe participated in a food & wine pairing at Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery in Lower Saucon Township last week.

Although rainy weather limited the attendance at the under-a-tent event, it was still a great opportunity to sample some of the offerings prepared by Chef Andrew Murtha of Drip: The Flavor Lab, which will open later this fall.

Organized by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce as a fundraiser for their rebooted high school scholarship fund, the late summer tasting featuring live music performed by local musician Seth Witcher was a fun and relaxing way to spend an evening.

The chamber’s Jessica O’Donnell said the event was the first of many that will benefit the new scholarship fund, which replaces one that was dissolved six years ago.

On the tasting menu by Drip: The Flavor Lab and Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery were four unique food and wine pairings:

Handmade Cheese, Brown Butter Apple, Almond, Lemon Zest w/ Rett, Traminette/Vidal Blanc ’18 (Dry White Blend) Deviled Egg, Chicken Skin, Confit Green Peppers w/ Chardonnay ’18 (Dry White) Beef, Crispy Mushrooms, Arugula, Truffle, Parmesan w/ Saki, Chambourcin ’19 (Off-Dry Red) Chocolate Covered Bacon, Spiced Red Pepper Jam w/ Furnace, Chambourcin/Cabernet Sauvignon ’19 (Dry Red)

Black River Farms is a family-owned estate vineyard and winery located at 2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem. The winery produces dry whites, dry reds and other varieties of wine made from grapes grown in its vineyards. It operates a tasting room which is open Thursday through Sunday, and is also home to a microdistillery called Wardog Spirits.

Drip: The Flavor Lab will feature a burger-centric menu and a ’90s after-school hangout aesthetic when it opens at 1310 Main Street in Hellertown later this fall. Also on the menu there will be ice cream, coffee and craft hard cider.