Saucon Valley Battles Bangor in First Game of Season (VIDEO)

Photo by Chris Christian

Saturday’s varsity football showdown between the Saucon Valley Panthers and the Bangor Area Slaters was literally months in the making, due to several postponements related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game was also off-limits to spectators because of Pennsylvania’s limits on outdoor gatherings, which currently cannot exceed 250 people. However, hundreds of parents and fans were able to watch the action live on YouTube, thanks to a livestreaming partnership between Saucon Athletics and Saucon Source. The partnership is made possible thanks to generous support by several local businesses and organizations, including:

If you missed Saturday’s game or want to watch it again, you can do that on YouTube, where the recording has been uploaded.

For a full recap of Saturday’s season opener as well as many more photos from the game by Chris Christian, check out the post-game synopsis by Keith Riefenstahl.

Photos below by Chris Christian