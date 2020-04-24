No Rain Date, Ep. 17: Coping With COVID-19, A Small Business Roundtable

In Episode 17 of No Rain Date you will hear how Saucon Valley businesses and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce are navigating the uncharted economic waters of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Joining us to share their experiences in a virtual roundtable on Skype (click here to watch a recording of it on YouTube) were June Rose, owner of Kindred Spirits Metaphysical Shoppe in Hellertown; David Spirk, owner of Steel Club in Hellertown; Andy Warner, owner of Black River Farms vineyard and Wardog Spirits distillery in Bethlehem; and Jessica O’Donnell, Executive Vice President of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.