No Rain Date Ep. 18: Fountain Hill Fire Chief & ‘Off the Trail’

Welcome back to No Rain Date, your weekly news and information podcast. After a few months’ hiatus, we’re excited to be back highlighting the latest happenings in the Hellertown area and beyond. No Rain Date also features weekly interviews with local newsmakers, including business owners, civic leaders, influencers, artists and many other people who are making a positive difference with what they do. This week our guests are Fountain Hill’s newly-appointed fire chief, Derek Richmond, and Hellertown entrepreneur Allison Guido, who owns The Brow Society and the recently-opened Main Street cafe Off the Trail. Josh has a roundup of the latest headlines you don’t want to miss. Be sure to subscribe for future episodes and stay in the know! Note: No Rain Date is recorded and produced in a COVID-conscious manner. If you are Lehigh Valley-based and interested in being a guest on a future episode please email josh@sauconsource.com.