CHEFStreet Kitchen Hosts Hellertown Location Ribbon Cutting

The Hellertown business community celebrated the unveiling of CHEFStreet Kitchen’s new Water Street location with a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.

Despite Thursday’s rainy start, the ribbon cutting was well attended by local foodies, small business supporters and members of the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, who hosted the event.

“If it rains on your wedding day it’s considered good luck,” said Lauren Bertucci, manager of the affiliated chambers. “It may not be a wedding day, but we’ve made the executive decision that it applies to this event too!”

CHEFStreet Kitchen is a familiar name to some, as the business was previously housed in the kitchen at Dewey Fire Co. When his lease at the Dewey kitchen expired, owner Joe Stout began looking for another location for his brick-and-mortar store.

He decided to relocate CHEFStreet Kitchen to 56 W. Water Street, formerly the site of I’m Hungry Food Truck & Depot.

Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman commended Stout for choosing to keep his business in the borough.

“You had every right to choose another location, but you believed in Hellertown, and Hellertown does believe in you,” Heintzelman said during Thursday’s ribbon cutting. “On behalf of the borough and the family, I just want to say thank you for remaining true to Hellertown, and we will help you in every way we can.”

Mark Hartney, Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development for Northampton County, was also in attendance to congratulate Stout on his achievement.

“I’m glad you chose Northampton County,” Hartney said. “Through the pandemic we’ve given out over $18 million to help our small businesses come back from the virus, and there’s more of that coming.”

Stout was also presented with proclamations from United States Senator Pat Toomey and Congresswoman Susan Wild.

Stout thanked everyone in attendance for supporting CHEFStreet Kitchen, even through uncertainty.

“The last four months have been a challenge for me to push through,” he said. “I don’t mean to break down, but I’ve been in the culinary businesses for 24 years, and believe me, food business is a rough business to be in.”

Stout thanked his mom, who was in attendance, for her support and helping him secure the businesses’ new Water Street location.

The ChefStreet Kitchen menu offers a variety of options, ranging from Stout’s signature “Phat Subz”–which are subs loaded with fixings–to fan favorites like paninis, gyros and cheesesteaks.

Nachos, empanadas, fried ravioli and other side dishes are included on CHEFStreet Kitchen’s menu, as are a selection of dessert items.

“At the end of the day, this place is for everyone,” Stout said during Thursday’s ribbon cutting. “All walks of life, any kind of color. I have menu options for everyone that comes in.”

Orders can be placed in advance, or at the counter of the new Water Street location, but all orders are currently take-out only.

Stout also runs a meal delivery service called ChefMeals. Orders can be placed on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with meal deliveries taking place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more information about ChefMeals, or to browse the menu and place an order, visit its Square online store or call CHEFStreet Kitchen at (484) 894-3287.