Lehigh Valley BBQ Brings Smoky, Meaty Flavor to Hellertown

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Lehigh Valley BBQ/Instagram

Barbecue lovers in Northampton County: Get ready for a new BBQ experience that’s packed with both flavor and character.

Lehigh Valley BBQ, a family restaurant, opened Oct. 1 in Hellertown. Located inside Dewey Fire Co. at 502 Durham St., this new barbecue joint features a menu filled with American favorites, including Texas-inspired smoked meats and margaritas. And at the center of this new restaurant is a husband-and-wife team with big, delicious dreams.

Says co-owner Megan D’Imperio, the idea for Lehigh Valley BBQ began with a love of smoked meats. “My husband Chris and I thought of it while hanging with the guys on a Saturday night,” said Megan, who is the mother of two little girls and one oversized beagle mix. “I mean, really, can you think of a better combination than beer and barbecue?”

The two delved quickly into the culinary arts, learning to smoke meats through vigorous practice and research. Through that process, which involved “many sleepless nights by the smoker,” she said the couple fell in love with the Texas style of barbecue.

Credit: Lehigh Valley BBQ/Instagram

The menu is full of delectable barbecue classics like pulled pork and beef brisket, jumbo bone-in chicken wings and “Angry Wieners.” It also features innovative varieties of mac and cheese, including the signature Pig Tail mac and cheese (Megan confirms that no pig’s tails are harmed in the making of this one!) and Brussels sprouts bacon skewers.

Having grown up with severe food allergies in her family, Megan makes a point of accommodating dietary restrictions to the best of her ability. Lehigh Valley BBQ offers gluten-free substitutions for pasta and buns, and while they are not a nut- or dairy-free facility, they avoid cross-contamination to the best of their ability. The D’Imperios encourage customers to inform them of any allergies.

“We’re happy to do our best to accommodate everyone!” said Megan.

While not mandatory for eating at Lehigh Valley BBQ, Megan also encourages patrons to look into purchasing a membership to the Dewey Social Club and their bar, Frontline at the Dewey. At only $5 a year, customers are treated to several perks, including special drink prices.

Credit: Lehigh Valley BBQ/Instagram

Lehigh Valley BBQ is open for dine-in, takeout and curbside pickup. The establishment follows the current COVID-19 guidelines for Pennsylvania, and maintains a high standard for hygiene for the safety of their patrons. At the moment, they are working to establish connections with delivery apps like GrubHub and DoorDash.

Their hours are 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday; and 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed Tuesdays and Sundays.

Lehigh Valley BBQ offers happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. on “Margarita Mondays” as well as specials on smoked and deep-fried wings on Wednesdays. There is free parking available.

Megan and her family encourage you to reach out to them on Facebook and Instagram (@LehighValleyBBQ) and Google. They can also be reached by phone at 484-541-9686.

“Please let us know if lunch hours are something you’d like to see,” Megan added. “We know many businesses are closed, and we want to know what would benefit YOU, the town of Hellertown!”