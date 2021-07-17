Fun at the 2021 Dewey Fire Company Carnival (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

The annual Dewey Fire Company Carnival is winding down, after a week of bringing smiles to faces along the midway in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park.

Friday night’s carnival featured a performance by the Billy Bauer Band and was capped by a fireworks show that was scheduled to start at 10 p.m. but began a bit earlier, around 9:40 p.m.

The Dewey Fire Company Carnival is open again Saturday night, which is its final night until next summer.

In addition to rides, games of chance, food and a beer garden, Saturday night is Bike Night and there will be a performance by the band Caution Blue on the carnival stage.

For more information, visit the Dewey Fire Company Facebook page.

Photos by Chris Christian