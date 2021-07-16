What Time are the Dewey Fire Company Fireworks in Hellertown?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

It’s almost time to enjoy another spectacular fireworks display over Hellertown thanks to the volunteers at Dewey Fire Company No. 1, whose annual carnival is currently underway.

The traditional fireworks display that is a highlight of the carnival will be held Friday evening, July 16 at 10 p.m.

Fireworks will be staged for display on the baseball field at Dimmick Park, which is the traditional location for displaying them, according to a Dewey Fire Company Facebook post.

Last summer the fireworks were staged at Steel Club in Hellertown due to restrictions in place at the time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other Friday night highlights at the carnival will include a performance by the Billy Bauer Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and hot air balloon rides, weather permitting.

The weather forecast for Friday evening looks ideal for outdoor events, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s expected and only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm before 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The carnival is open from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday night and is located next to the fire station on Durham Street in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park.

For more information about it, as well as updates, follow the fire company on Facebook.

The last night of this year’s carnival is Saturday night.