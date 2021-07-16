Expect ‘Significant Delays’ on I-78 for Slope Repairs: PennDOT

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Motorists who use I-78 East in parts of Northampton County will have to contend with significant delays for several weeks beginning July 20, PennDOT said Friday.

According to a news release, there will be lane restrictions and sections of the highway’s right lane will be closed between Exit 60 (Rt. 309) and Exit 67 (Rt. 412) for slope repairs and pipe installation.

PennDOT said the right lane will be closed for the project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays “for approximately three weeks.”

The highway repairs will be taking place on parts of I-78 in Lower Saucon Township and the City of Bethlehem, weather permitting, PennDOT said.

“Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone,” the news release advised.

PennDOT also announced road work that will be taking place in Upper Saucon Township next week, including the closure of a section of Camp Meetin Road near Rt. 309.