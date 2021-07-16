PennDOT Announces Restrictions for Road Work in Upper Saucon

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Road work that could temporarily disrupt traffic is planned for several Upper Saucon Township roads the week of July 19-23, PennDOT announced this week.

According to an email from the agency, motorists can expect lane restrictions for road work on Lanark Road between Rt. 309 and Cumorah Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 19 through July 23.

Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

On the other side of Rt. 309, Camp Meeting Road between Rt. 309 and Preston Lane will be closed and detoured for work related to an ongoing road widening project, PennDOT said.

The detour around the road closure will utilize Rt. 309, Center Valley Parkway, Saucon Valley Road and Camp Meeting Road.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, July 20 through Friday, July 23, for drainage work, PennDOT’s announcement indicated.

Another Upper Saucon Township road where motorists can expect to encounter lane restrictions is Church View Road between Limeport Pike and Hill Road.

PennDOT said there will be lane restrictions with flagging there for a bridge repair from Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Some of the work that is planned will take place weather permitting, PennDOT said.