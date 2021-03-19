Upper Saucon Road Will Be Closed April 5-April 30: PennDOT

A small section of an Upper Saucon Township road will be closed for nearly a month in April, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday.

According to PennDOT, Flint Hill Road between Passer Road and New Street in Center Valley will be closed from Monday, April 5 to Friday, April 30 for Passer Road widening work that is being performed by a local utility under a Highway Occupancy Permit.

PennDOT said traffic will be detoured around the closure via Passer and Suter roads.

The section of Flint Hill Road that will be closed is located near the intersection of Passer Road and Rt. 309. At one corner of that intersection, a new Wawa is under construction; a project that resulted in the closure of Passer Road on the west side of Rt. 309 last year.

An anticipated opening date for the Wawa has not yet been announced.