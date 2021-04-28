Dewey Carnival Will Return in 2021 with Exciting New Attractions

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Hellertown residents and carnival lovers will be excited to learn that the annual Dewey Fire Company Carnival is set to return this summer, one year after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The annual carnival is one of the fire company’s most important fundraisers.

This summer’s carnival, which will be held in its usual location at Dimmick Park in Hellertown, will kick off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13. It will conclude on the night of Saturday, July 17.

Carnival planners have an exciting lineup of events planned for the event this year. The festival will also have live music on the bandstand nightly.

Opening night will be Emergency Services Night, with emergency vehicles on display for the public to enjoy. Kyle Bartholomew, Carnival Committee Chairman, said the fire company hopes to have live demos included in the opening night festivities.

Well-known Lehigh Valley performer Dave Fry will provide the music on opening night.

Wednesday, July 14 will be Car Show Night. Local car enthusiasts are invited to drive their old or unique vehicles to the park and show them off to the public. Local favorites, The Large Flowerheads, are scheduled to perform on the second night.

Thursday, July 15 is the rain date for the car show. Triple Dog Dare are the scheduled musical guests.

Friday, July 16 will be one of the community’s favorite events: Fireworks Night! This year’s display will be presented by Celebrations Fireworks Inc.

“This show, based on location, is a lower display which is set to the beat of music for a fun entertainment event,” Bartholomew said.

Traditionally staged in Dimmick Park, the fire company’s 2020 fireworks were set off from the golf course at Steel Club in Hellertown. The additional open space at the club made it possible for the fireworks company to use larger shells. Propelled higher into the air, the fireworks were visible from further away when they exploded.

Billy Bauer Band is scheduled to perform at the carnival Friday evening.

The final day of the carnival will be bike Bike Night, an inaugural event this year.

Bike Night will be hosted with the help of Bikers Against Cop Killers Motorcycle Club, and will include a motorcycle ride in the afternoon which will lead into the carnival. Bikes will then be on display during the evening.

The musical guest for Saturday night has not yet been announced.

Another exciting addition to this year’s carnival is a beer garden, which Bartholomew said will be set up in the area of the Dimmick Park pavilion. ID checks and wristbands will be required to enter that area.

Additional food and beverage options will be available for purchase in the pavilion, as usual. More information about the menu will be made available closer to the event.

Bartholomew said Goodtime Amusements will return as the event’s ride and stand vendor. He also said COVID precautions will be in place.

“It is an outside open-air event, and we will be asking people to be smart about their actions, using face masks and distancing when appropriate,” he said.

A Facebook event page for the carnival went live Tuesday. Those interested in attending should check the event page periodically for updates.

Dewey Fire Company recently opened its renovated bar, christened Frontline at the Dewey, as well as its updated banquet hall.