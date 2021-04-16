Frontline at the Dewey, ChefMeals Cut Ribbons at Dewey Fire Co.

Est. Read Time: 5 mins
Dewey Fire Company president Gail Nolf (center) is joined by other fire company officers, volunteers, Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce board members, Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, Hellertown Borough Council members and Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce representatives for the grand opening of Frontline at the Dewey, which was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Thursday. The recently-renovated bar is welcoming new guests and old friends.
There was double the excitement at Hellertown’s Dewey Fire Company Thursday, as ceremonial ribbons strung by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce were cut on a newly-renovated bar, Frontline at the Dewey, and by caterer Joe Stout.
Stout is the owner of ChefMeals, a catering and meal prep/delivery service that is based out of the fire company’s kitchen, and was joined by his family for the special occasion.
In addition to preparing the new Frontline at the Dewey food menu, Stout is also the caterer for the Dewey banquet hall, which was also recently refurbished.
Frontline at the Dewey is larger than the old bar was and is a non-smoking establishment open to members. New memberships were available for purchase at Thursday’s event.
Featuring both indoor and outdoor seating, the upgraded bar showcases fire company memorabilia in an atmosphere that feels up-to-date.
The bar’s new patio area served as the location for the ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
Dewey Fire Company president Gail Nolf stressed that the remarkable physical transformation was the result of a team effort involving many volunteers and supporters.
Mayor David Heintzelman and other elected officials were on hand to congratulate them on their efforts, which will benefit the entire community, since proceeds from the bar and banquet hall are used to fulfill the company’s mission of “neighbors helping neighbors.”
“It has had its ups and downs,” Heintzelman said of Dewey Fire Company, “but today you are starting anew. I want you to forget the past. I want you to build on the future. And I want you to know that you are all survivors, but I also want you to know that you are volunteers, and our volunteers are what make Hellertown what we are.”
“We need you as much as you need us,” he added, “so I applaud all of those hard-working hands who have made a difference to this company as it stands today.”
State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) also spoke at the ribbon-cuttings and thanked the first responders present for their extraordinary efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been a particularly trying time…but they have been there for us,” he said.
More information about Frontline at the Dewey, the Dewey banquet hall and the fire company may be found at DeweyFireCo.org and on the company’s social media pages.
The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Manager of Affiliated Chambers Lauren Bertucci welcomes guests to the ribbon-cuttings at Dewey Fire Company Thursday.
Executive Vice President for Affiliated Chambers at the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, Jessica O’Donnell, speaks at the ribbon-cuttings.
Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce Chair Ricky Gower speaks at the Frontline at the Dewey ribbon-cutting.
Dewey Fire Company President Gail Nolf said the amazing transformation of the bar and banquet hall could not have happened without a strong team effort.
Joe Stout, owner of ChefMeals and caterer for the Dewey Fire Co. banquet hall, addresses ribbon-cutting attendees Thursday.
Chef Joe Stout prepares to cut the ribbon to celebrate his business’s partnership with Dewey Fire Company. ChefMeals is a meal preparation and delivery service that is based out of the fire company’s kitchen.
Various vendors staffed tables inside the newly-renovated banquet hall at Dewey Fire Company during Thursday’s special grand opening event, which was held with the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce.
There were raffles for guests to enter.
Membership at Frontline at the Dewey is available this year for just $5.
Guests at the ribbon-cutting ceremonies watch from the patio and inside the bar.
The new patio at Frontline at the Dewey is fenced and includes six tables with umbrellas for outside seating.
Dewey Fire Company’s trucks were outside on display during the event. The fire company is staffed entirely by volunteers.