Frontline at the Dewey, ChefMeals Cut Ribbons at Dewey Fire Co.

There was double the excitement at Hellertown’s Dewey Fire Company Thursday, as ceremonial ribbons strung by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce were cut on a newly-renovated bar, Frontline at the Dewey, and by caterer Joe Stout.

Stout is the owner of ChefMeals, a catering and meal prep/delivery service that is based out of the fire company’s kitchen, and was joined by his family for the special occasion.

In addition to preparing the new Frontline at the Dewey food menu, Stout is also the caterer for the Dewey banquet hall, which was also recently refurbished.

Frontline at the Dewey is larger than the old bar was and is a non-smoking establishment open to members. New memberships were available for purchase at Thursday’s event.

Featuring both indoor and outdoor seating, the upgraded bar showcases fire company memorabilia in an atmosphere that feels up-to-date.

The bar’s new patio area served as the location for the ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Dewey Fire Company president Gail Nolf stressed that the remarkable physical transformation was the result of a team effort involving many volunteers and supporters.

Mayor David Heintzelman and other elected officials were on hand to congratulate them on their efforts, which will benefit the entire community, since proceeds from the bar and banquet hall are used to fulfill the company’s mission of “neighbors helping neighbors.”

“It has had its ups and downs,” Heintzelman said of Dewey Fire Company, “but today you are starting anew. I want you to forget the past. I want you to build on the future. And I want you to know that you are all survivors, but I also want you to know that you are volunteers, and our volunteers are what make Hellertown what we are.”

“We need you as much as you need us,” he added, “so I applaud all of those hard-working hands who have made a difference to this company as it stands today.”

State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) also spoke at the ribbon-cuttings and thanked the first responders present for their extraordinary efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a particularly trying time…but they have been there for us,” he said.

More information about Frontline at the Dewey, the Dewey banquet hall and the fire company may be found at DeweyFireCo.org and on the company’s social media pages.