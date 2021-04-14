‘The Sweetness of Salt’ Celebrates Grand Opening (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

The reception Hellertown’s new halotherapy center, The Sweetness of Salt, received at a Chamber of Commerce-sponsored ribbon-cutting Saturday was nothing short of ‘sweet.’

In attendance to welcome owner Jillian Rossi and her business partner to the downtown business community were chamber board members, chamber representatives Jessica O’Donnell and Lauren Bertucci, State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) and Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, among others.

Heintzelman encouraged attendees to give the new business their business.

“I challenge all of you, if you’re not familiar with this, to give it a shot,” he said. “Please support (them), as I defnitely will.”

Heintzelman went on to highlight the borough’s tradition of creating new opportunity by embracing diversity.

“Hellertown has a great history of bringing in diverse types of businesses,” he said. “It is never ‘old’ to come and have a ribbon-cutting, and our town will support you.”

The Sweetness of Salt takes its name from Rossi’s catchphrase for the business: “Who knew salt could be so sweet?”

Inside the store, a salt cave has been created in which guests have the opportunity to relax and infuse themselves with pink Himalayan salt ions for 45 minutes at a time.

According to Rossi, the benefits of this time-tested therapy include everything from lowered blood pressure to clearer skin to a boost in brain power.

The Sweetness of Salt is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The business also sells pink Himalayan salt for culinary and other uses.

More information can be found online at SweetnessOfSalt.com and on The Sweetness of Salt’s Instagram and Facebook feeds.