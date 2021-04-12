Girl’s Bike Stolen from Dimmick Park in Hellertown

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Hellertown Police are looking for a bicycle thief.

In a news release Monday, police said they are investigating the theft of a girl’s “Huffy 24” Nel Lusso cruiser bike from the park sometime between 4:45 and 5 p.m. on April 8.

Police described the bicycle as “mint green in color.”

Anyone with information about the stolen bike is asked to contact borough police and reference incident #211377.

The main number for the police department is 610-838-7040. Police may also be contacted via the Northampton County non-emergency phone number, 610-759-2200.