PHOTOS: Take a Peek at New Entertainment/Dining Venue Opening in L. Saucon

The finishing touches are now being put on B Social, a new two-story, 45,000 square-foot dining and entertainment venue that will open in July in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center in Lower Saucon Township.

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

A large hole in the retail landscape along busy Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township is about to be filled. The finishing touches are now being put on B Social, a new two-story, 45,000 square-foot dining and entertainment venue that will open in July in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center, where Revolutions of Saucon Valley was previously located.

Amid a beehive of wrap-up construction activity currently taking place, representatives for the owners are generating pre-opening buzz for B Social with media tours of the multi-dimensional space originally built as a movie theater.

B Social will feature some of the same amenities that drew guests to Revolutions, which was open from early 2013 to early 2019. New owners Kayur Popat and Mike Patel–who purchased the property in early 2022–already own and operate a similar but smaller establishment called El Jefe in Norristown, B Social Sales & Marketing Director Christopher Lutz-Long explained Tuesday.

The partners–who said they are looking forward to being part of the Saucon Valley and Lehigh Valley communities–spent a significant amount of time planning renovations to the building, which began in early 2023 and have included everything from new floors to reupholstered furniture to a new HVAC system.

Family and adult bowling areas occupy one side of the first floor, with the other taken up by a bar and stage area, a dining area and an arcade that features over 50 colorfully-lit games. Among them, Lutz-Long said, are sought-after games like Godzilla and The Fast & the Furious. Lutz-Long also showed off a new attraction behind the dining area: an axe-throwing lounge that can accommodate 36 throwers. There will be an attendant known as an “axe-master stationed in the area to provide assistance and help ensure that both throwers and spectators remain safe.

He said there are plans to create an outdoor seating area in front of the building, which faces an expansive parking lot at the north end of the shopping center.

B Social’s second floor will be occupied by a 21-and-over venue called Level Up Lounge. The space overlooks the arcade and bar/dining areas and will feature a bar, lounge seating, pool tables and space for private functions. DJs will spin music there late into the evening, as the business will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The rest of the week, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“What sets us apart from other venues in the area is our unique blend of activities and ambiance that truly captures the spirit of the Lehigh Valley,” said Patel.

Lutz-Long said area residents can look forward to a menu that is family-friendly and includes a significant number of shareable items, including a variety of pizzas baked on the premises.

He said new signage for the exterior of the building is to be installed soon.

For updates on B Social, as well as current job opportunities, visit BSocialPa.com and follow the business on Instagram and Facebook. The address for B Social is 3717 Rt. 378, Bethlehem, Pa.