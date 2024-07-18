Summer Movies in the Park Continue With ‘Zootopia’ Friday

Lower Saucon Township’s Summer Movies in the Park series will continue this Friday, July 19 at Steel City Park with the showing of Disney’s Zootopia.

The free movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

The first 60 people will receive a coupon for $2.75 off a shave ice from Maui Shave Ice, which will be on-site selling frozen treats from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

The last movie in this summer’s series will be Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which will be shown at Town Hall Park on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 pm.

The Summer Movies in the Park series is made possible by support from local business sponsors, including Mobile Technology Graphics, Bethlehem Landfill, Goudsouzian Associates and Hanover Engineering.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.