Lower Saucon Announces 2024 Summer Movies in the Park

The three-film series will start with a showing of Aladdin at Polk Valley Park, 2068 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown, on Friday, June 28.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lower Saucon Township has announced the films that will be shown at its 2024 Summer Movies in the Park.

The three-film series will start with a showing of Aladdin at Polk Valley Park, 2068 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown, on Friday, June 28.

The second film scheduled is Zootopia, which will be shown Friday, July 19 at Steel City Park, 2122 Riverside Drive, Bethlehem. The third and final film of the series will be The Little Mermaid, which will be shown at Town Hall Park, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, on Friday, Aug. 9. The showing dates are subject to change, an announcement from the township indicated.

All three films are family-friendly and will begin at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting. Attendees should bring blankets and chairs for seating.

Several local businesses are sponsoring the free outdoor movie series.

The township also announced Wednesday that an electronics recycling event for residents is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.